One person is dead and another was injured following an early morning shooting at Lee's Saloon in Billings Saturday.

According to Police Sgt. Gunther the two men were each transported to local hospitals for treatment. One by ambulance and the other by private vehicle.

Police say the deceased is a 24-year-old male and the second person injured is a 28-year-old male.

The 24-year-old died at the hospital.

Sgt. Gunther says the shooting took place at the location at 530 S. 27th Street just before 2:00 AM... but did not specify if the shooting took place in the business or outside.

A third person at the scene was not injured.

Sgt. Gunther stated the identity of the shooter is not known at this time.

The Police Investigation Division is on the scene, the public is asked to stay away.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional information.

This story has been updated to reflect that Lee's Saloon is on S. 27th Street. We incorrectly stated Lee's was on N. 27th.