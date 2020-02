BILLINGS, MT - Billings police officers are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Billings Police Sgt. Jensen said in a tweet Saturday that the shooting happened at 1:51 a.m. at 2602 Golden Boulevard.

The man is described as a 20-year-old male who suffered from a single gunshot wound. Sgt. Jensen said, at the time, the injury did not appear to be life threatening.

Sgt. Jensen says all involved parties have been located and there is no further threat known.