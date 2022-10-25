UPDATE: 10:14 A.M.

One person was injured after a structure fire at a cannabis processing facility on Duck Creek Road Tuesday.

Billings Fire Battalion Chief Derrek Mitchell told Nonstop Local firefighters knocked down the fire 15 minutes after arriving to the scene.

There was a lot of smoke coming from the south side of the lab when crews arrived.

Mitchell said the condition of the person injured is unknown--two other people were medically seen, but they declined treatment.

The investigation of the fire is underway and the cause is undetermined.

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is on their way to the scene to assist.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 3600 of Duck Creek Road Tuesday.

The Billings Fire Department said via Twitter off-duty fire fighters have been called to help with responding to calls.

BFD said there are no further details available at this time.