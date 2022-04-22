BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department is reporting a man is in custody after a robbery.

The male suspect entered a convenience store at 1020 Main St. in the Billings Heights and stole several items, and then tried to run over an employee in the parking lot.

The suspect was pursued by Billings Police, assisted by Montana Highway Patrol, and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect's tires were spiked by Highway Patrol and he abandoned the vehicle, attempting to run away on foot. He was apprehended near the intersection of 13th and Grand Ave.