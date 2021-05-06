BILLINGS, Mont. - One person is hospitalized after a shooting on Avenue B and Fifteenth Street W. in Billings Thursday.
Sergeant Matt Chaney with the Detectives Unit said they are going to interview everyone involved to find out more information.
According to the Billings Police Department's Twitter, one person was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
No one has been arrested and there is no threat to the public
Cheney said it was not an officer involved shooting.
Avenue B and Fifteenth Street W. will be shut down as detectives investigate.
An investigation is underway.
We are working to find out more.
21-31307, 5/6/21 @ 1100 hrs. Shooting occurred in the 1400 blk of Ave B. One victim transported to a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries. No threat to the public. Detectives are on scene and the investigation is on-going.— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) May 6, 2021
Sgt Gunther