BILLINGS, Mont. - One person is hospitalized after a shooting on Avenue B and Fifteenth Street W. in Billings Thursday.

Sergeant Matt Chaney with the Detectives Unit said they are going to interview everyone involved to find out more information.

According to the Billings Police Department's Twitter, one person was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested and there is no threat to the public

Cheney said it was not an officer involved shooting.

Avenue B and Fifteenth Street W. will be shut down as detectives investigate.

An investigation is underway.

We are working to find out more.