One person dead, one injured, and one missing after plane crashes into house

One person is dead, one seriously injured, and a third person is missing after a small plane crashed into a house in New York's Dutchess county Saturday.

Authorities said the aircraft, which took off from Orange County Airport, had stopped for fuel in Lagrangeville.

As the plane was leaving, it crashed into a house.

Three men were on the plane, one of them died.

Three people were inside the home at the time of the crash.

Officials said one man is missing, a 21-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries, and a 30-year-old woman was not hurt.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.