One person is dead and eight others injured after a crash overturned an ambulance in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon.

The ambulance, which was on route to Mount Sinai Brooklyn, was t-boned by a sedan at around 3 pm at an intersection in the Flatlands neighborhood.

Nearby surveillance captured the four-door sedan strike the back of the aid vehicle causing it to flip over.

A 95-year-old woman riding in the ambulance died.

Eight people needed medical attention for minor injuries.