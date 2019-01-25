KULR-8 had the opportunity to speak one on one with Montana's sole United States representative Greg Gianforte following his recent trip to Arizona. While there, Gianforte had an opportunity to meet with ranchers and border patrol customs to hear first hand, the struggles they are facing.

"We have a humanitarian and national security crisis. The 6 ranchers that i met with; everyone of them had found dead bodies on their property. Everyone of them had people break into their home, while they were home," said Gianforte

He also said one rancher he spoke with estimates 10,000 people a year are crossing his ranch. Gianforte says it's not just illegal immigration that's the issue.

"It's also drugs flooding into this country that make their way to Montana. here, they're tearing families apart in our communities," he said.

Gianforte said both the ranchers and border patrol agents he spoke with believe that some sort of physical barrier is needed on the United States and Mexico border.

However, that wasn't the only thing they told the congressmen they needed.

"They also asked for more equipment. They don't have the density testers they need to find drugs that are hidden in tires of cars. They don't have the body armor they need. You go out there and you see the wall that exists, it goes two miles out town and it just ends," Gianforte said.

What Gianforte is hoping the wall will do is funnel people to ports of entry between the U.S. and Mexico giving customs the opportunity to do their jobs and apprehend the individuals trying to enter the country illegally.