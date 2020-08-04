BILLINGS, MT - A massive aircraft could be seen sitting within the boundaries of Billings Logan International Airport Tuesday.

The aircraft is an A-124. It's of Russian design and measures just over 226 feet long with a wingspan of just over 240 feet.

The aircraft arrived in Billings ahead of a trip to Indonesia.

Ally Blain with Billings Flying Service says the plane will be loaded with fire fighting equipment from Billings and will transport that equipment, which will include a Chinook helicopter, to Indonesia.

8 fire fighters from Montana will make the journey to assist with wild fire efforts there. The crew will be in Southeast Asia for the next month before returning to Billings, where a fresh crew will take their place.

Anyone who would like to see the massive airplane depart should keep their eyes on the sky around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.