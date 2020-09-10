HARDIN - One of the Big Horn County Jail inmates who escaped in February was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Montana's Twenty-Second District Court Thursday.

Andrew Leroy Parham is convicted for the offense of escape. He and two other inmates, Stephan Caplett and Anthony Castro, escaped the Big Horn County Jail February 7, 2020, a release from the Big Horn County Attorney says.

Parham was found and arrested the morning of March 3 in Crow Agency, Sheriff Lawrence Big Hair says. The sheriff says information about his whereabouts came from an anonymous tip. The Big Horn County Attorney says Parham was awaiting extradition to Oklahoma for felony drug charges when he escaped.

A release from the Big Horn County Attorney says Parham was arraigned May 31 and pleaded guilty in accordance with a plea agreement.