The following is a press release from the Montana Highway Patrol:

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is currently investigating an incident east of Billings on Interstate 94 near the Huntley exit.  At 08:39 A.M. a Sergeant with the Montana Highway Patrol observed a grey sedan traveling east through a construction zone at 95 mph in a 55 mph speed zone in a reckless manner cutting off other vehicles.  The suspect vehicle would not yield to law enforcement and was driving at a speed of 150 mph when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed.  The vehicle caught on fire and a male exited the vehicle and began running.  The MHP Trooper was able to rescue a passenger that was still in the vehicle before the vehicle became completely engulfed in flames.  This male was transported to a Billings hospital with critical injuries.  MHP was assisted by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office with deputies and air support as well as an officer with Motor Carrier Services.  After a perimeter was established the suspect that ran was apprehended without incident.  This investigation is still active at this time.

