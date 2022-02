Billings Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the 100 block of 7th Street West.

BPD has confirmed one man was killed in the altercation.

22-10033: 2950 Hrs 100 Block of 7thW. Officer Involved Shooting. Detectives on-scene. One male deceased. Officers ok. Investigation ongoing. -LT Wooley — BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) February 16, 2022

This investigation is ongoing and Montana Right Now has a reporter live on the scene.