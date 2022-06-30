HYSHAM, Mont. - One woman was killed and another was taken to the hospital in a crash near Hysham Thursday morning.

According to Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) a Jeep Wrangler was westbound on I-94 near Hysham when it went off the left side of the road and into the median.

The driver overcorrected and re-entered the roadway before leaving the right side of the road and the car rolled multiple times.

MHP says the driver, a 51-year-old woman from Richmond, California was taken to the hospital.

A 60-year-old woman from East Amherst, New York was pronounced deceased on scene.

Both of the women in the car were reported to be wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

An investigation is still pending, MHP reports.