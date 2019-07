Billings Police are investigating an early morning stabbing.

According to Sgt. Tina Hoeger police were called to the area near the Billings Public Library shortly before 5:00 AM.

When first responders arrived they found a 32-year-old man suffering from lacerations to his neck and face.

According to officers on the scene the man was injured in the parking lot of the library. A passerby saw the victim and called police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.