BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was taken to the hospital after a fire at a duplex on Aristocrat Dr. Thursday morning.

The Billings Fire Department reports the fire heavily damaged multiple basement rooms and heavy smoke damage was seen throughout the rest of the house’s remaining basement and first floor.

Minor smoke damage was also seen on the other side of the duplex.

Two men and a woman were able to evacuate, and one of the men was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A cat did not survive the fire, and a dog was taken by animal control until the owner returned home.

At this time the estimated property and content loss is $165,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.