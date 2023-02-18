BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was arrested after an armed robbery on King Ave. Friday night.

The Billings Police Department reports that round 11:28 pm the a man and a woman entered a business on the 2800 block of King Ave. and robbed it with a handgun.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and a pursuit was started that was ended with stopstick tire deflators.

Everyone in the vehicle was detained and a man was arrested for robbery.