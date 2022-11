BILLINGS, Mont. - One man is dead and another injured in an overnight shooting on Billings South Side.

Sergeant Schwartz with the Billings Police Department said police responded to a shooting at 11:19 p.m. on November 27. They found a deceased man in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South. An injured man was located in the 100 block of Hallowell.

Sergeant Schwartz said several people were taken in for interviews in this ongoing investigation.