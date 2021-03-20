One dead in shooting at a pop-up party in Philadelphia

One person is dead and five others injured after a gunman opened fire at a Philadelphia "pop-up" party attended by at least 150 people Saturday morning.

Officials said the illegal party took place in the even space of a restaurant in a residential area of the Nicetown neighborhood.

The shooting was reported just before 4 am.

When officers arrived at the scene they found five victims, one person had already been taken to the hospital.

Among those at the scene was a 28-year-old man who was shot throughout his body and once in his head.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

The other victims are expected to survive.

Officials said the restaurant where the pop-up party took place has already been cited my police multiple times, but remained open.