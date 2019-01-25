At least one person is dead after a school bus and freight train collided in Texas.

The incident happened Friday afternoon in the town of Athens.

A spokesperson for Union Pacific says one of its trains collided with the bus at a railroad crossing.

The Athens Independent School District says a middle school student was killed in the crash.

A second student and the bus driver were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The school district canceled all school activities for Friday night due to the tragedy.

Union Pacific says it will work with law enforcement on the investigation.