One person is dead following a single vehicle rollover in Billings on Friday night according to Montana Highway Patrol.
The rollover happened at approximately 11 o'clock Friday night at the intersection of Highway 3 and Apache Trail.
According to Trooper Hankins of Montana Highway Patrol, the white pickup was heading north bound when the driver veered off the side of the road.
The driver reportedly rolled the vehicle multiple times. Upon arrival, MHP says the man was unconscious and he was the only person in the vehicle.
The driver was a young, adult male who appeared to be in his early 20s.
Alcohol is a suspected factor in this rollover.