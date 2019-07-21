KULR (Park County)- One motorcyclist is dead in a crash on U.S. Hwy 212.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:45 Saturday afternoon a 70-year-old male from Havre was pronounced dead on the scene after heading northbound on Hwy. 212 when it failed to properly negotiate a turn.

The motorcycle drifted off the right side of the road and onto the shoulder, entering a rock bed causing it to overturn.

MHP says the passenger was a 69-year-old female from Havre who was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital in Billings via Help Flight with unknown injuries.

Both the driver and the passenger were wearing helmets and the vehicle involved was a 1996 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The closest town to this crash is Cooke City

Alcohol, drugs, and speed are not suspected factors of this crash and road conditions were bare and dry.

