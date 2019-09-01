One dead following crash on Hwy. 212 Between Lame Deer and Ashland

KULR (Rosebud County)- One person is dead following a head-on crash Sunday morning on Hwy. 212.

The crash occurred near Mile Marker 46 between Lame Deer and Ashland.

According to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Richard Drake, a Chevy Suburban was heading westbound on Hwy. 212 when it crossed over into the eastbound lane striking a Chevy Silverado crew cab head-on.

The Silverado pulled half way onto the shoulder, however the two vehicles still collided head on.

The female driver in the Suburban was pronounced dead on scene.

MHP says the male driver in the Silverado was transported to Indian Health Services in Lame Deer and consequently transferred to St. Vincent's Healthcare in Billings.

The male driver was in stable condition at the time he was transported to St. Vincent's.

Alcohol and Drugs are not suspected factors in this crash and an investigation is ongoing.