BROADUS, Mont. - A 64-year-old woman is dead and a 56-year-old man received minor injuries after the freightliner semi they were traveling in overturned.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol's accident report, while negotiating an uphill right-hand curve on Highway 212, the front left tire of the semi blew. This caused the semi to veer off onto the left side of the roadway, go into the ditch and overturn.

Both occupants, from Portland, Texas, were reportedly wearing their seatbelts.

The woman was reported dead on arrival.