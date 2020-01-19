One Billings man's love for popcorn comes to light on National Popcorn Day

For Aaron Ramage, popcorn is more than a snack -- it's a love. A love that started back when Aaron was a kid and ate it as his most important meal of the day.

"My parents used to entertain back in North Dakota on Friday nights and we'd get up in the morning as kids and there would be a bag of popcorn, a grocery bag full of popcorn left over from that so that's what we ate while we watched cartoons on Saturday morning," says Ramage.

For home use Aaron turns to the reliable stove top method but comes at price for both the pan and the user.

As Ramage shows me his stove top he goes on to say "put the popcorn in there turn the handle. This is my third one, I wore out two of them but um anyway that's what I use at home."

But if you are one of the lucky people who gets to work with Aaron, you're one of the few who get to enjoy ones of his prized possessions.

"My family bought me a really nice popcorn machine for Christmas one year and that's sitting over here and I take that to work I have that sitting in my office and make popcorn for the whole office."

Though food companies put serving size labels on their products, no amount of popcorn is considered too much popcorn for Aaron.

"I have my own popcorn bowl, this is my serving size of popcorn when I sit down to watch a movie. I think it's a little more than the regular, what they say on the back of a bag a serving size is but that's my serving size."