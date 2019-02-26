A lack of confidence Monday night by several City Council members put the long term partnership between the City of Billings and One Big Sky District developer Landmark Development in doubt.

The 5-5 vote ultimately killed a request by Landmark Development to increases the potential reimbursement to Landmark from $1,340,000 to $2,578,000.

The amendment stated that it was "consistent with one of the key “intents” of the original agreement, which is to “fairly” reimburse Landmark IF Billings develops each of the catalyst projects without a partnership with Landmark."

Some council members expressed concern with having the City on the hook for development without a Bill for state support making its way through the State Legislature.

On Tuesday evening the One Big Sky District Strategy Partners released a joint statement.