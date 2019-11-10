One arrested in ongoing investigation following shooting at Shooters Casino and Sports Bar

KULR (Billings)- One female is arrested in connection to a Saturday night shooting at Shooters Casino and Sports Bar in Billings.

According to Billings Police Sgt. Glenn Gunther, at approximately 10:41 Saturday night law enforcement responded to the bar where a 24-year-old victim was shot.

The individual was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

A 22-year-old female was found and arrested later in the evening in connection to the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing and there is no public safety threat.