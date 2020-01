An amazing moment for an amateur golfer in California.

Laurent Hurtubise teed off on the fourth hole at the PGA American Express Pro-am in La Quinta, California Thursday.

And the shot was beautiful, rolling swiftly down the green and right into the cup.

Any golfer would be ecstatic with the hole in one.

And Hurtubise is no different, though he was born with one arm.

On the way to the green, Hurtubise tipped his cap to the gallery before pulling the ball from the cup.