Family, friends, and political leaders are mourning the loss of the nation's oldest World War II veteran.

Richard Overton died in Austin, Texas, Thursday afternoon, at the age of 112. He was also the oldest living man in the US.

Overton volunteered for the army in 1942 and joined an all-black aviation engineering unit. He later served throughout the Pacific, including at Okinawa and Iwo Jima.

Overton said in recent years God gave him a long life, but he still enjoyed some vices, including the occasional sip of whiskey and puffs on a cigar.

In response to his death, Texas Governor Greg Abbott called Overton an American icon and Texas legend.