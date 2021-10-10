BILLINGS, Mont. - The employee shortage across the nation has not gone away. In fact, many shipping companies are struggling to hire enough truck drivers right now.

To get ahead of the trucking shortage, Old Dominion Freight Line held a job fair Saturday in Billings.

With or without experience, the company is looking to hire 10 line drivers who can haul several trailers across the state.

According to Michael Deneen with Old Dominion, the trucking shortage has been happening for years but the pandemic has only made things more difficult on the industry.

Deneen believes the trucking shortage will carry into the upcoming holiday season.

"Christmas is going to be, this year is going to be impacted greatly by not just trucking but through the whole logistic network is a little bit out of whack. So buy early, we're going to work ourselves out of it but it's going to be a couple of years of going through this new normal right now," says Deneen.

If you are interested in becoming a licensed truck driver, Old Dominion is offering to train anyone willing to earn their class a C.D.L. license.