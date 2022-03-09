LARAMIE, WY- For years the talking point, “we need energy independence,” has been tossed back-and-forth by both sides.

But what does that mean and is it even possible?

According to reporting from Reuters, The United States imported 672,000 barrels per day of Russian crude and refined products just last year. With oil prices fluctuating between 90 and $100 it’s estimated that close to $6.72 million was spent a day on Russian oil.

With President Joe Biden announcing that Russian oil would no longer be welcomed or purchased by the United States how much oil is available domestically?

Lawmakers like Senator Jon Tester say “we've got to increase domestic production and strengthen our energy independence so we can get working families some relief at the pump.”

In Montana, we are refining close to 213,000 barrels a day of oil. But when it comes to coal, numbers are much bigger. Montana has a 30% of the US total reserve of coal.

Montana accounts for less than 1% of U.S. total proved crude oil reserves, and the state produces about 1 in every 200 barrels of U.S. oil, per the Energy Information Administration.

The Energy Information Administration details that Montana has four oil refineries with a combined crude oil processing capacity of about 213,000 barrels per calendar day.

With gas prices soaring over $4.00, Congresswoman Liz Cheney, says “In Wyoming and across the country, we have the resources and capabilities to increase production so we can return to American energy independence.”

The information available from The Energy Information Administration points out that Wyoming was the eighth-largest crude oil-producing state in the nation in 2020, accounting for slightly more than 2% of U.S. total crude oil output.

Data from the state of Wyoming says just one refinery creates 25,000 barrels a day, in 2021 the state generated 85 million barrels. To date in 2022, 4.8 million have been produced.

Many lawmakers point out that the Keystone XL Pipeline could’ve been an asset to the area, President Joe Biden shut down the pipeline with an executive order.

Right now, all lawmakers in D.C. seem to be on the same team when it comes to stop in the purchase of energy exports from Russia.

Currently, Senator Steve Daines has proposed multiple pieces of legislation about oil efficiency and independence.

"No to the Iran deal. No to Venezuelan or Iranian oil. We need to unleash AMERICAN energy," Daines said via twitter.

The most recent one was called the “Smart Energy Act,” which was co-sponsored by Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis, the bill has been officially introduced, read twice, and referred to the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

“A bill to promote domestic energy production, to require onshore oil and natural gas lease sales, development of renewable energy on public lands, and offshore oil and natural gas and wind lease sales, and for other purposes,” the overview of the bill reads.

The bill also calls for the Secretary of the Interior to immediately resume oil and gas lease sales in compliance with the Mineral Leasing Act.

Essentially, what that means is on federal land.

This piece of legislation is currently in committee.

The lawmakers in the area have all released statements in support of the Biden administration’s decision to stop the purchase of Russian oil.

I appreciate President Biden working with our bipartisan coalition to ban imports of Russian oil and gas. This will weaken Putin's regime.Now we've got to increase domestic production and strengthen our energy independence so we can get working families some relief at the pump. — Senator Jon Tester (@SenatorTester) March 8, 2022

Replace Russian oil with American oil. — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) March 8, 2022

This is the right move. By purchasing energy from Russia, we are enabling Putin’s attacks on Ukrainian families. 1/ https://t.co/g6axk27VGZ — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) March 8, 2022

The answer to Russian energy is American oil and gas. It's not turning to Venezuela or Iran. The reckless energy policies of this administration is why we have 40-year high inflation and why Vladimir Putin has had a cash windfall to help him fund his aggression. pic.twitter.com/WES7Q6kveW — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) March 8, 2022