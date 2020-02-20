Talk about a great escape going terribly wrong.

Security video captured a female inmate at an Ohio county jail falling through the ceiling.

Officials say 42-year-old Jessica Boomershine tried to make a getaway using a chair to climb up into the ceiling, but the ceiling caved in, leaving Boomershine dangling in the air.

An officer then grabs her legs and pulls her to the ground.

The 42-year-old was already facing charges for kidnapping and assaulting an elderly man.

But now she is also charges with escape and vandalism.