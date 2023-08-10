BILLINGS, Mont. - The I-90: East Laurel to West Billings project area has traffic down to one lane in each direction, and with the Yellowstone International Airshow and MontanaFair in Billings this weekend, officials are urging travelers to be cautious.

James Stevenson with the Montana Department of Transportation said more than 20 crashes have been reported in the project area since April, with most caused by distracted driving.

The project starts at the west bridge ends of the Mossmain Interchange (Exit 437) and ends at the east bridge ends of the West Billings Interchange (Exit 446) near Cracker Barrel.

The Montana Department of Transportation has issued the following travel advisories: