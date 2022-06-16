RED LODGE, Mont. - Montana officials and officials from several agencies gathered in Red Lodge Thursday to discuss recent flooding impacting the state.

Lieutenant Governor Kristen Juras said the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Deanne Criswell reached out to her about coming to Montana with her team.

Criswell said she has spoken with the leadership of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe as well as the Crow nation to discuss impacts on tribal lands and how they can be best supported in their recovery efforts.

After landing in Montana, Criswell was briefed on the situation and has toured the Red Lodge area to view the destruction caused by the flooding.

“I saw neighbors helping neighbors, the community coming together to help each other,” Criswell said.

FEMA will also be looking at other communities impacted by flooding and work with local agencies to get through issues and understand needs.

In addition, following President Joe Biden’s approval of the major disaster declaration for Montana, public assistance will be given to support the cost of the response, temporary measures to help rebuild infrastructure and to help with the long-term rebuilding of roads, bridges and critical facilities.

With warmer weather expected this weekend with possible additional rainfall, Criswell says the threat is not over and encouraged people to listen to local first responders and officials.

“Our team has been here today and going through the town and I gotta tell you, it really warms my heart to see so many people, so many agencies coming together to solve this problem,” Montana State Auditor Troy Downing said. “That’s what we do, we have a problem and we start coming together.”

Downing said that anyone who has national flood insurance can reach out with questions to his office at 406-444-2040.