It may look like a gadget out of a super hero movie, but this non-lethal crime-fighting device is real.

It's called the "BolaWrap" and it's made by Wrap Technologies.

It fires a cord the company says is made from Kevlar.

The cord wraps around the subjects body, impeding movement and possibly giving law enforcement another option in taking down suspects.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office posted video of law enforcement testing the device Wednesday.

Wrap Technologies says the BolaWrap works from a distance of up to 25 feet.