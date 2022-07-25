BILLINGS, Mont. - Officers responded to two shootings in Billings over weekend on July 22 and July 23.

Lt. Matt Lennick with the Billings Police Department told Montana Right Now the first shooting occurred at the Lewis and Clark Inn on First Avenue North July 22 at 3:48 p.m.

According to Lennick, a man took out a knife and lunged at the victim. The victim was allegedly armed with a gun, pulled it out and shot the man who allegedly had the knife.

The man received a gunshot injury to his abdomen and was transported to the hospital.

No one has been arrested or charged at this time.

This shooting is being investigated as self defense.

The second shooting happened on the 900 block of Ortega Street on July 23 at 12:31 a.m.

Lennick told us it is unclear who the victim and the suspect is, but both people were located at the scene.

According to Lennick, the individuals got into a physical altercation over a gun. The gun went off, and one of the individuals received a gunshot injury.

This shooting is being investigated as an accidental or a self-defense shooting.

No one has been arrested, and no charges have been filed.

The conditions of the patients with gunshot injuries is unknown.