The Arlington, Texas police officer who shot and killed the subject of a welfare call while trying to shoot a charging dog has resigned.

Ravi Singh tendered his resignation from the Arlington Police Department on Friday, effectively ending the administrative investigation into whether he followed department policy and training standards in the August incident.

On August first, Singh was dispatched to a welfare call regarding 30-year-old Margarita Brooks. The woman was reportedly passed out in a grassy area.

As Singh approached along the fence line, he noticed the dog and called out to her.

As the dog began barking and running toward him, Singh fired several shots.

Police say soon after, Brooks began to cry out and it was apparent she had been hit.

Brooks was hospitalized and later died. The Tarrant County medical examiner's office ruled Brooks' cause of death a homicide with gunshot wound to the chest.

The dog, a 40-pound lab mix police believe belonged to Brooks, survived the shooting.

Arlington police said the criminal investigation has been turned over to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney;s office for presentation to the Grand Jury.

It is not clear when the Grand Jury may hear the case against Singh.