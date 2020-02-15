KULR (Billings)- A Billings police officer sustained non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a suspect vehicle early Saturday morning.

According to Billings Police Sergeant Tony Jensen, at 12:36 Saturday morning, several juveniles fled from officers in a vehicle near Bernard St. and Monad Rd.

Sgt. Jensen says one officer attempting to deploy stop sticks (spike strips) was struck by the driver of the suspect vehicle.

The officer was transported to a Billings hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sgt. Jensen added that all suspects were apprehended.

KULR-8 will continue to provide updates to this story as we receive them.