Officer killed in standoff in Iowa

An Iowa state trooper was shot and killed during a standoff Friday night.

Authorities say 27-year-old Sergeant Jim Smith was killed while trying to arrest a barricaded suspect in the town of Grundy Center.

They say it all began when a man beat up an officer during a traffic stop, and then went to his home where the standoff began.

Sergeant Smith was part of a team of officers that went into the home to try and arrest the man, and that's when Smith was shot.

Officers later used an armored personnel carrier to try and arrest the man , who opened fire on the carrier.

Police returned fire, hitting the man multiple times.

He's in critical condition and has been charged with first-degree murder.

The trooper is the 10th to die in the line of duty in the Iowa patrol's history.