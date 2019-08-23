Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead Thursday night

An officer-involved shooting left one person dead late Thursday night in Dayton, Ohio.

According to Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger, 29-year-old Michael Tuck was shot and killed by officers.

While responding to separate call, officers saw a car that was driving erratically, police said.

Officers pursued the car, a 2009 Chevy Impala, attempting to make a traffic stop several blocks over in an alley when one of the car's occupants ran out of the driver's side of the car with a backpack on.

After a brief foot chase, a struggle over the officer's taser occurred. Officers fired at the suspect, later identified as Tuck.

Police rendered first aid to the man until medics arrived who transported him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officer involved in the situation has been identified as Cody Hartings. According to the Dayton police, Hartings has been reprimanded three times during his time with the department, once written and twice orally.

No officers were injured during the incident.