Officer and off-duty firefighter rescue woman trapped on balcony during a house fire

A video showing the frightening moments, and incredible bravery, involved in a house fire rescue has been released by a police department in Oregon.

This past Thursday, first responders from Gresham in Oregon's Multnoham County were called to a burning home just before sunrise.

One of the first police officers on scene saw a woman trapped on an elevated balcony.

Without hesitation, the officer, and an off-duty Portland firefighter who ran over to help, grabbed a ladder from the garage and climbed up to rescue the woman.

When she reveals an elderly man is trapped inside, the off-duty firefighter ducks inside the house without protective gear.

The woman was able to climb down the ladder to safety.

The officer and firefighter continued to try and locate the man but were unable.

Soon, the engine companies arrived and geared-up rescue teams made their way into the home.

Unfortunately, first responders had to pull back and the elderly man did not survive the fire.

It took approximately 40 minutes to get the fire under control and required seven engine companies, two ladder trucks, and one rescue unit.

Officers and firefighters who responded to the fire are being given emotional support and resources.