Office of Public Instruction and data on school threats

School threats seemt o be happening more often and not just in the Treasure State but across the country. KULR-8 spoke with the Director of Communications and Federal Relations for the Office of Public Instruction to see if the office collects data on school threats.

Dylan Klapmeier is the Director of Communications and Federal Relations and he explained that Montana is a local control and education state. That means most threats that are made to schools in Montana are handled between school administration and local law enforcement. Data that specifically involves school threats are not necessarily collected.

Klapmeier said as part of the annual accredidation process, the State of Montana does not require school districts to report instances of threats to schools.

The director explained, "We only hear about and collect that anecdotally as we formally get reports of threats to school. The instances where we will have a record on file of a threat against a school or an emergency, a natural disaster, whatever it might be, that causes a school to shutdown for a certain number of hours or days, our finance department will have that on file if it causes or could become a cause for the school to not meet the minimum number of aggregate hours of instruction time that they are supposed to have."

Klapmeier also said that the Office of Public Instruction can see what schools are close to not meeting the required hours. He explained that a more common reason to shut down a school is due to a natural disaster, like a blizzard or flood.