Offender walks away from Passages Women's Program

At approximately 5 pm on Saturday, a female offender walked away from the Passages community correction program located at 1001 South 27th Street in Billings, Montana.

The offender's name is Misty Pereau. She is caucasian and has brown hair. She is 5' 4" and 190 pounds.

Ms. Pereau was sentenced for Criminal possession of dangerous drugs out of Yellowstone County and arrived at the Passages program on 07/23/2020. The Department of Corrections requests assistance in locating the offender.

She should be considered dangerous as she is facing a ten year sentence for Felony Escape and as such should not be approached. Information concerning her whereabouts should be reported to law enforcement immediately.