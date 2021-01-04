BILLINGS - During a county commissioner's meeting Monday afternoon, commissioners were asked to help with the cost of the 'Off The Streets' emergency homeless shelter program.

The 'Off The Streets' program was started in October of 2020 and acts as a last resort for homeless individuals or families with insufficient overnight shelter, possibly due to being infected with COVID-19.

The Western Inn Motel was converted into the shelter and has remained so since Oct. 30. So far, it has housed 74 guests.

Continuum of Care (COC) has been leading the project and brought to the attention of commissioners, that they misunderstood how they would receive funding.

Originally, the COC understood that FEMA would reimburse their monthly cost of $90,350 to operate the shelter, but learned FEMA can only reimburse public entities for the cost.

To keep their shelter open, the COC is asking the county commissioners to be their public entity and pay their monthly cost of $90,350.

"We are not asking for money, we're asking if you would work with us to partner on that to be the pass through, and we know that is not as simple as it sounds and that you have some questions about that," Past Chair Erika Willis said.

Those costs include, rates for rooms per night, three daily meals, paying security guards, cleaning services and supplying PPE.

County commissions were caught off guard, pointing out they were told this was a privately funded program.

"Seemed initially this was just a pass through, but now it seeming that we actually have a pound of flesh in this as well. Not only do we have to pay the money up front, but a portion of that, what is it… 20.. 25%, that actually is county money, that is not reimbursable that we will be responsible for," County Commissioner Denis Pitman said.

The commissioners agreed to look into their budget, but have not promised to be COC's partner.

The COC said they will be attending the city council meeting Monday night to also ask them for help with the cost.