BILLINGS, Mont. - An off-duty Yellowstone County Deputy was injured in a shooting at the Grandstand Casino in Billings early Saturday morning.

During a press conference Saturday, Billings Police Chief, Rich St. John, said a group of off-duty officers were socializing at the casino.

Around 12:45 am, an officer with the Billings Police Department and a Yellowstone County Deputy, along with a civilian, left the casino and were talking in the parking lot.

Shortly after, a maroon Chevy Malibu with two people inside entered the parking lot, stopped near the group and exchanged words before the driver brandished a handgun.

Chief St. John says the officer and deputy reached into the car to try and get the weapon, while the civilian went to the passenger side of the car and got the second person out before trying to control the gun from the other side.

During the struggle, it was reported the driver fired one shot, and that the deputy was hit in the face with what is currently believed to be a bullet fragment.

The deputy reeled back, and believing he was shot, the officer and civilian continued to struggle with the driver for the gun.

A few seconds later, the driver accelerated the car, dragging the officer on the driver’s side and the civilian who was partially in the passenger side

Both were able to free themselves before the vehicle left the parking lot.

After seeing the incident, one officer called 9-1-1 to report a deputy had been shot, and the officers inside left the building to give aid to those involved.

While aid was being rendered, the suspect came back and drove through the parking lot.

Chief St. John reported officers thought they would be fired at, and retreated back inside the casino.

As the suspect left the parking lot and onto Grand Ave., responding on-duty officers arrived.

Officers tried to stop the suspect, however, he then fled west on Grand Ave. and drove at speeds over 60 miles per hour.

The suspect eventually lost control of the vehicle at the 1200 block of Grand Ave., slid sideways, rolled and struck a light pole in front of Albertsons.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for care.

The handgun was also recovered from the wreckage near the suspect.

At this time, the shooting is being investigated by the Billings Police Department’s Detective Divison along with the Montana Department of Criminal Investigation, who will assume the lead on this case.

Chief St. John says the agencies will conduct very thorough investigations, and that when complete, all parties involved will consult with the Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office for any possible charges.

The off-duty officer was uninjured, and the civilian involved suffered minor injures. No on-duty officers were injured.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says he spoke with the deputy involved, and that he is doing well and is expected to return to work right away.

“This is a critical incident for both of our departments, and administrative review is pending,” Chief St. John said. “If anything changes, media will be notified.”

More details on the incident are expected to be released in the coming days.

Previous coverage:

BILLINGS, Mont. - An investigation was launched after an early morning shooting at the Grandstand Casino that left a man injured.

Officers on scene tried to apprehend a suspect who fled in a vehicle and crashed in the 1200 block of Grand Ave.

The victim, a man in his 40s, sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

Billings Police will be holding a press conference Saturday afternoon to release more information on this incident.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.