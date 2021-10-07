POWELL, Wyo. - An off-duty Park County Sheriff’s Office Deputy saved a juvenile's life on Sunday, Oct. 3, after stopping when he saw a passerby waving for help. At approximately 11:06 a.m. Park County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Powell Ambulance responded to the area of Road 11 and Lane 10 for report of a crash.

An off-road vehicle had been traveling east on Canal Road at a rate of speed too high to safely complete a right-hand turn. The vehicle entered the canal where it hit the bottom then rolled over its front end causing it to rest on its top side. The entire cab portion of the UTV was underwater, and there were possibly two juveniles trapped under the water.

Before the first unit arrived, an off-duty Park County Sheriff’s Office Deputy stopped when he saw a passerby signaling for help. The Deputy saw the UTV in the water with the passenger still seat belted in and trapped, with just their mouth and nose above water. He then jumped into the canal, went under the UTV to release the seatbelt, and got the juvenile to shore. The first unit arrived on scene at 11:11 a.m. and noted that both juveniles were out of the water. The Deputy was treated on scene by EMS for gasoline in his eyes from the leaking UTV. Reportedly, the juveniles were cold, but uninjured.

“This Deputy’s decision to react quickly and save the juvenile from possibly drowning showed outstanding courage and decisiveness,” Undersheriff Andy Varian wrote in a department wide email. “Although he was off duty, his decision to move into action exemplifies the standards of the Sheriff’s Office and the duty to protect citizens in Park County.”