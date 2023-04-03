BILLINGS, Mt: Octane Addictions is bringing back their annual Billings Big Air Bash show on Saturday for raising money for a local ex-Billings Outlaws player diagnosed with colon cancer.
The Big Air Bash features multiple stuntmen on motorcycles and x-game riders performing backflips and other death-defying tricks on dirt bikes.
This year, the event is collecting donations to help Travis Salter who was diagnosed with colon cancer two weeks ago.
Tyler Johnson, the Owner of Octane Addictions and one of the organizers of Big Air Bash, said that as a native of Billings, giving back to the community has always been his number one priority with Big Air Bash shows.
“Giving back, that’s why I do shows in Billings every year. I am blessed enough to help someone locally here in need. Travis salter is one of the top athletes that has every played for the Billings Outlaws, one of the athletes to play for rocky mountain college. I got a call from some of my sponsors about three weeks ago and they informed me he has colon cancer and what a better person to do it for,” added Johnson.
He also said that this year the show is going to feature more dirt bikes and more action-packed stunts.
"This year, it's actually just 10 dirt bikes. No snowmobiles, no razors. Usually, we have 5-6 dirt bikes but this year, we got 10 and it's going to be side by side 150-200 backflips in an hour and hour and a half. Billings is fun because it's my hometown and when it has a cause and has a purpose to help out like Trav, we throw that much more," explained Johnson.
He also mentioned that 100 percent of funds raised from the event will go for helping Salter with his medical costs.
The event will take place at MetraPark this Saturday at 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $25 dollars and can be purchased from the Metra ticket office or online