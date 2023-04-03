BILLINGS, Mt: Octane Addictions is bringing back their annual Billings Big Air Bash show on Saturday for raising money for a local ex-Billings Outlaws player diagnosed with colon cancer.

The Big Air Bash features multiple stuntmen on motorcycles and x-game riders performing backflips and other death-defying tricks on dirt bikes.

This year, the event is collecting donations to help Travis Salter who was diagnosed with colon cancer two weeks ago.

Tyler Johnson, the Owner of Octane Addictions and one of the organizers of Big Air Bash, said that as a native of Billings, giving back to the community has always been his number one priority with Big Air Bash shows.