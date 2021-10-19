HELENA, Mont. - In observance of Montana Teen Driver Safety Day, Superintendent Elsie Arntzen reminds Montana parents to talk with their teens about safety behind the wheel.

“Let’s all remind Montana’s teen drivers about the responsibilities of being a safe driver on our roadways,” Arntzen said. “Together, we need to help young drivers develop the skills and good judgment they need to be safe and respectful drivers. The Office of Public Instruction has resources available to all Montana families entering this milestone in their lives."

The OPI Traffic Education Office’s list of resources includes the downloadable Montana-based KEYS Homework guide and driving agreement, GDL driving log, Teen Driver Source practice guide and award-winning videos. You can visit the site online here.

According to data from the Montana Department of Transportation’s State Highway Traffic Safety Section:

In 2019, a total of 1,219 injuries were reported in Montana that occurred in crashes involving a driver aged 14–19.

In 2020, a total of 1,305 injuries were reported in Montana for crashes involving a driver aged 14–19.

Over the last five years, there have been 145 teen fatalities in Montana.

The 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) conducted by the Montana Office of Public Instruction found that increases were seen in texting or e-mailing (57%), and apps use (52%) while driving; behaviors in which Montana students already had the highest rates in the nation in 2019.