Tracy Smith highlights a man who was spent his professional career -- monitoring weather conditions -- to keep you and your family safe and informed. Keith Meier finishes his career at the National Weather Service in Billings, this weekend.
Tags
Recommended for you
KULR8 TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
16°
Clear
16° / -17°
1 AM
17°
2 AM
18°
3 AM
19°
4 AM
20°
5 AM
21°
Most Popular
Articles
- Spun out semi-trucks blocking traffic on I-90 between Bozeman and Livingston
- Disabled vehicle blocking one lane on I-90 eastbound between Billings and Hardin
- One detained following armed robbery on King Ave. in Billings
- 19-Year-old deceased in single vehicle crash at Grand Ave. and 54th St. W.
- Local animal rescue groups see influx of dogs from N. Cheyenne reservation
- MHP and Trooper Kate Johnson thank medical staff, law enforcement, and community for support
- Spitz is now open in Billings
- Crash south of Crow Agency blocking one lane of I-90
- A Brief History of Sidney, Montana
- Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority holds fundraiser to reopen passenger rail along southern Montana
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2023 KULR-8, 2045 Overland Ave Billings, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.