Montana State University Billings nursing students are set to graduate May 2, entering the workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Courtney Hutton is one of those nursing students. She said she already has a job waiting for her and most of the other nursing students she knows have a job lined up already as well.

Hutton said typically nursing students will graduate and then take an exam called the NCLEX. She said with many testing centers closed, she will start work a little earlier than usual on a temporary license, around the first of June

She said she's a little nervous about potentially working with patients who have COVID-19, but also excited to help.

She said, "I think I've heard a lot of the time that this is what nurses and doctors signed up for. And, I don't think anyone signed up for for this. But, I don't think that means we aren't going to do whatever we can to help people and help patients and to make it the best possible experience we can in such a terrible, terrible time. There's a level of nervousness there, but I think both of our hospitals have done such a fantastic job of preparing and making us feel safe. I've never felt unsafe in either one of our hospitals."