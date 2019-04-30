Number of measles cases in the U.S. hits 25-year record

The number of measles cases in the United States has hit a 25-year record.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are 704 Measles cases across the U.S. The new numbers come just days after the CDC confirmed that the U.S. reached the highest number of Measles cases in a year since it was declared eliminated back in 2000.

The CDC says 71 percent of the confirmed cases are patients who were not vaccinated. About 37 percent of all cases involved children four years of age and younger.

We wanted to know more about vaccinations in our community, specifically in regards to these recent Measles outbreaks. KULR-8 spoke with Kim Bailey from Riverstone Health to learn more about immunizations in Yellowstone County.

There hasn't been a Measles outbreak in Billings since 1990, but with many hoping to travel on vacation this summer, Kim Bailey with Riverstone Health says it's important to take precautions.

"Get immunized that's definitely what we want people to do is be immunized especially if they're going to an area where there's known disease transmission. If it's in New York or if it's overseas as well," said Kim Bailey.

If you do plan on traveling abroad soon, Bailey says it's important to be immunized so diseases like the measles aren't brought back to Montana.

"We want people to be immunized if they're going overseas to countries where there's known measles transmission. We don't want them bringing it back to the U.S. That's primarily how most of this in the United States has been imported," Bailey said.

According to Bailey, most people born before 1957 are assumed to be immune to Measles. Others born in the 80s may not even have their immunization records. She said if you don't know your immunization status, it's better to be safe than sorry.

"If you don't know your status I would say its best just to get at least one vaccine preferably two, at least 28 days apart," said Bailey.

In Yellowstone County, Bailey said approximately 97 percent of school aged kids are immunized and up to date on their MMR's. But the county is below average in pre-school aged immunizations.

"We had 86.4 percent of those kids immunized and that's compared to a national average of about 91.1 percent," Bailey said.

Kim Bailey said if you're one of those who isn't vaccinated or has a child who hasn't been immunized, it's important to do so in order to prevent a measles outbreak in our community.

"Measles can have serious complications; a lot of people think it's a minor illness and for some people it may be a minor illness, but for others it can be a very serious illness, they can have serious complications which include Pneumonia, Encephalitis and even death, and you don't know who that's going to be," said Bailey.

Vaccinations have long been a point of contention on a national scale. But when it comes a little closer to home, it can be difficult to know how to approach the conversation.

In fact, according to the wellness site "Verywell," only 21 percent of Americans feel they are well versed on the topic.

In a survey of 1,009 Americans, Verywell found vaccination is the number one health-related source of disagreement among friends, family, and loved ones when discussing hot-button issues.

63 percent of Americans have disagreed with friends about vaccinations. 565 percent of people feel they have no success or influence on vaccine-related discussions. And 1 in 5 are completely passive in their conversations about the topic.